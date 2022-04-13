Legacies Midseason Trailer Teases Handon Reunion, Ken's Arrival, & More!

Will the characters on Legacies ever find happiness?

The CW has dropped a new trailer for the final handful of episodes of Legacies Season 4, which might be the last installments of the series.

Titled "Kill the Tribrid," we see Hope and Landon together, which may or may not signal that Danielle Rose Russell and Aria Shahghasemi will be sharing the screen again.

If you watch Legacies online, you know they've been apart since Hope transitioned into the tribrid and Landon was killed off.

However, Landon has remained a part of the series through a limbo arc with Alaric and the Necromancer.

We hope the limbo arc will wrap very soon because, let's face it, there hasn't been much movement on that front for what feels like an eternity.

The teaser also gives us a glimpse of Ken, the Malevolent God the characters will go up against in the final episodes.

There is also a scene of Aurora seemingly being introduced to Ken and declaring the following:

"Kill the Tribrid."

Will Ken follow along, or will he have his own plans about how to proceed after being brought out of his decades-long slumber?

Aurora's revenge plot against the Mikaelsons dates back hundreds of years, so you would think she and Ken would have many things in common.

Things could take a more significant turn, and we might lose some characters.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 14 found the Super Squad pondering whether it would be a good idea to do battle with Ken.

There's also the continued lack of Hope's humanity, which will have to be addressed before the season concludes.

Thankfully, Legacies Season 4 Episode 15 will bring back Hope's family as they try to save her life.

Check out the teaser below, and remember to watch new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Do you think it will end well for any of the characters?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.