Moonhaven: AMC+ Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Sci-Fi Drama

AMC+ is taking viewers to the moon with the upcoming new suspense thriller, Moonhaven from creator/showrunner Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails, Elementary).

The streaming service dropped a first-look teaser Monday, offering a first look at the series set in a utopian colony on the moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous.

Moonhaven features an impressive ensemble cast including Emma McDonald (Queens of Mystery), Dominic Monaghan (Lost), Amara Karan (Doctor Who), Ayelet Zurer (Losing Alice), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Kadeem Hardison (Black Monday), and Yazzmin Newell (The Last Tree).

The six-episode series will debut Thursday, June 30, exclusively on AMC+.

"Moonhaven centers on Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth," reads the logline.

"A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven's miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth's last hope before they are destroyed themselves."

An AMC Studios production, Moonhaven is executive produced by Ocko and Deb Spera, who is a non-writing executive producer.

The first teaser certainly gives us a taste of the world the series takes place, and the impressive talent on camera.

AMC+ has emerged as a destination for high-quality originals. The streaming service has found much success with originals Kin and Ragdoll.

The service also recently picked up Orphan Black Echoes, a future-set sequel of the hit Tatiana Maslany series.

Check out the teaser for Moonhaven below, and hit the comments with your thoughts and theories.

