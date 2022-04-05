NBC Sets Finale Dates for OneChicago, SVU, New Amsterdam, & More!Paul Dailly at .
The 2021-22 TV season is winding down, and that can only mean one thing:
Season finales are almost upon us.
NBC is the latest network to confirm when its programming roster will wrap up for the season.
The Thing About Pam is first up.
The limited series will conclude its run Tuesday, April 12.
The Law & Order universe will wrap up with season finales for Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime.
NBC has yet to renew the original series or Organized Crime, but they will all be back.
Decent numbers are the name of the game on broadcast, and they are all holding up well.
OneChicago, consisting of Fire, Med, and PD, will all conclude for the season on Wednesday, May 25
The trio is already renewed for next season.
New Amsterdam, which has been on hiatus for months, returns in a few weeks for the final stretch of episodes.
It will wrap up its penultimate season on Tuesday, May 24.
Check out the full list of finale dates below.
TUESDAY, APRIL 12
10 pm The Thing About Pam limited series finale
MONDAY, MAY 2
10 pm The Endgame Season 1 finale
MONDAY, MAY 9
8 pm American Song Contest Season 1 finale
TUESDAY, MAY 17
8:30 pm Mr. Mayor Season 2 finale
THURSDAY, MAY 19
8 pm Law & Order Season 21 finale
9 pm Law & Order: SVU Season 23 finale
10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 finale
TUESDAY, MAY 24
8 pm Young Rock (new episode)
8:30 pm Young Rock Season 2 finale
9 pm This Is Us series finale
10 pm New Amsterdam Season 4 finale
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
8 pm Chicago Med Season 7 finale
9 pm Chicago Fire Season 10 finale
10 pm Chicago P.D. Season 9 finale
FRIDAY, MAY 27
8 pm The Blacklist Season 9 finale
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
10 pm Transplant Season 2 finale
Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.