NBC Sets Finale Dates for OneChicago, SVU, New Amsterdam, & More!

The 2021-22 TV season is winding down, and that can only mean one thing:

Season finales are almost upon us.

NBC is the latest network to confirm when its programming roster will wrap up for the season.

The Thing About Pam is first up.

The limited series will conclude its run Tuesday, April 12.

The Law & Order universe will wrap up with season finales for Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime.

NBC has yet to renew the original series or Organized Crime, but they will all be back.

Decent numbers are the name of the game on broadcast, and they are all holding up well.

OneChicago, consisting of Fire, Med, and PD, will all conclude for the season on Wednesday, May 25

The trio is already renewed for next season.

New Amsterdam, which has been on hiatus for months, returns in a few weeks for the final stretch of episodes.

It will wrap up its penultimate season on Tuesday, May 24.

Check out the full list of finale dates below.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

10 pm The Thing About Pam limited series finale

MONDAY, MAY 2

10 pm The Endgame Season 1 finale

MONDAY, MAY 9

8 pm American Song Contest Season 1 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 17

8:30 pm Mr. Mayor Season 2 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 19

8 pm Law & Order Season 21 finale

9 pm Law & Order: SVU Season 23 finale

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 24

8 pm Young Rock (new episode)

8:30 pm Young Rock Season 2 finale

9 pm This Is Us series finale

10 pm New Amsterdam Season 4 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

8 pm Chicago Med Season 7 finale

9 pm Chicago Fire Season 10 finale

10 pm Chicago P.D. Season 9 finale

FRIDAY, MAY 27

8 pm The Blacklist Season 9 finale

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

10 pm Transplant Season 2 finale

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.