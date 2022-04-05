NBC Sets Finale Dates for OneChicago, SVU, New Amsterdam, & More!

at .

The 2021-22 TV season is winding down, and that can only mean one thing:

Season finales are almost upon us.

NBC is the latest network to confirm when its programming roster will wrap up for the season.

A Suspicious Car Wreck - Chicago Fire

The Thing About Pam is first up.

The limited series will conclude its run Tuesday, April 12.

The Law & Order universe will wrap up with season finales for Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime.

Investigating a Dating App Developer - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 16

NBC has yet to renew the original series or Organized Crime, but they will all be back.

Decent numbers are the name of the game on broadcast, and they are all holding up well.

OneChicago, consisting of Fire, Med, and PD, will all conclude for the season on Wednesday, May 25

The trio is already renewed for next season.

Urgent Medical Inc -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15

New Amsterdam, which has been on hiatus for months, returns in a few weeks for the final stretch of episodes.

It will wrap up its penultimate season on Tuesday, May 24.

Check out the full list of finale dates below.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

10 pm The Thing About Pam limited series finale

Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe for NBC

MONDAY, MAY 2

10 pm The Endgame Season 1 finale

MONDAY, MAY 9

8 pm American Song Contest Season 1 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 17

8:30 pm Mr. Mayor Season 2 finale

Justice for a Judge - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 4

THURSDAY, MAY 19

8 pm Law & Order Season 21 finale

9 pm Law & Order: SVU Season 23 finale

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 finale

An Old Road Trip - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 10

TUESDAY, MAY 24

8 pm Young Rock (new episode)

8:30 pm Young Rock Season 2 finale

9 pm This Is Us series finale

10 pm New Amsterdam Season 4 finale

Marcel Is Pensive - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

8 pm Chicago Med Season 7 finale

9 pm Chicago Fire Season 10 finale

10 pm Chicago P.D. Season 9 finale

Seeking Vengeance - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 14

FRIDAY, MAY 27

8 pm The Blacklist Season 9 finale

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

10 pm Transplant Season 2 finale

TV Shows That Ended Too Soon
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

Back Against The Wall - Snowpiercer
Face to Face - Snowpiercer
In the Hall - Wide - Snowpiercer
Till Looks Hopeful - Snowpiercer
Thattaway - Snowpiercer
On the Move - Snowpiercer

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. NBC Sets Finale Dates for OneChicago, SVU, New Amsterdam, & More!