P-Valley Season 2 Teaser Welcomes Viewers Back to the Pynk

Are you ready for the return of the thrilling Starz drama P-Valley?

The premium cabler has released the new teaser trailer for of its critically acclaimed series, "a kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could located down deep in the Mississippi Delta, and the big characters who enter its doors."

The hit drama from creator and executive producer Katori Hall, premieres Friday, June 3 at midnight on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across the UK and Latin America.

On linear, it debuts on STARZ at 9 pm ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

"The upcoming sophomore season reveals a whole new Pynk as it struggles to remain open during a pandemic, a battle for the throne, and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room," the logline promises.

"Season two also takes audiences deeper into the lives of the Pynk’s beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa."

Returning cast includes Nicco Annan (This is Us) as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story) as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton (Power) as Miss Mississippi, and J. Alphonse Nicholson (Chicago P.D.) as Lil’ Murda.

The cast also includes Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre, Harriett D. Foy (Elementary) as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson (Underemployed) as Corbin, Morocco Omari “Empire) as Big L, Dominic DeVore (The Ride) as Duffy, Tyler Lepley (The Haves and the Have Nots) as Diamond, and Jordan M. Cox (The Outsider) as Derrick and Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget.

Recently announced John Clarence Stewart (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, What If) as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton (The Wire) as Farrah, Gail Bean (Snowfall) as Roulette, and Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper, will also join the cast this season.

Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall (The Mountaintop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Dante Di Loreto also serves as an executive producer on the series. Lionsgate Television produces P-Valley for STARZ.

Check out the exciting first teaser below, which showcases much of what we can expect!

Y'all better hold on to them edges cause we comin' for 'em. #PValley season 2 premieres 6/3 on @Starz. pic.twitter.com/EFCkEgemQa — P-Valley (@PValleySTARZ) April 12, 2022

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.