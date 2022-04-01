Pachinko Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Breathe Deeply

Solomon's generational trauma and history came to light as Sunja dealt with traveling to a new country.

Pachinko Season 1 Episode 4 saw no decline in quality as many of the characters, both past and present, underwent significant changes.

This gorgeous familial saga continues its perfection with the fourth chapter.

Sunja (in the past) said goodbye to her home as she traveled with her new husband, Isak, to Osaka, while Grandma Sunja traveled back to her homeland after being away for so long.

The emotions paralleled each other beautifully, as Sunja felt strong emotions in both situations.

Grandma Sunja, portrayed by Youn Yuh-Jung, still felt the pain from losing her sister-in-law Kyunghee.

Youn Yuh-Jung (a recent Oscar winner for Minari) portrays older Sunja with incredible poise and maturity, and it's so interesting to witness young Sunja's life knowing how she turned out.

What made her the serious grandma we see now?

Sunja's predicament of being pregnant before being wed caused significant emotional scarring and harm to her mother, which got amplified when Sunja left home.

In one of the most heartbreaking scenes on Television, Sunja and her mother's emotional goodbye at the port left us in tears.

Sunja's struggle didn't stop there, though.

The boat caused Sunja to feel quite sick, leaving Isak to care for her.

A famous singer also joined the boat, and Sunja had a passing (yet stunning) encounter with the woman.

The singer dropped a scarf, and Sunja returned it to her, prompting the singer to wish kind blessings to Sunja and her unborn child.

The singer went through her emotional journey.

As she performed on the boat for the wealthy passengers, she stopped her aria mid-sentence and decided to change things up.

She sang a traditional Korean song that caused an uproar among the wealthy Japanese passengers before stabbing herself in the neck with a knife.

The lesser-wealthy passengers heard her sing from below before it stopped, prompting them to clap along.

This moment gave us goosebumps.

To sacrifice oneself for your country is one thing, but to do it while performing for your oppressors was beautiful.

The song's true meaning may be lost on some American viewers, but the stark contrast from the Italian aria should get the point across quite quickly.

She rebelled against the norms. She made a stand, then took her life.

Speaking of making a stand, the woman who planned on selling her property also made an important decision: influenced by Solomon.

In an emotional speech about her family's turmoil and travel to Japan, she convinced Solomon to change his mind.

In Pachinko Season 1 Episode 3, Solomon urged the woman to sell her property and succeeded.

However, after the woman's speech, he told her (in Korean, so the other business people didn't understand) not to sign the contract.

Despite his job, he still believed that the familial bond -- the blood, sweat, and tears that got poured into making a life in Japan -- mattered most.

His colleagues (except for Naomi) were furious with him, calling him a traitor and a disgrace to the company.

Tom (Jimmi Simpson) was the most furious, claiming Solomon ruined him.

Namoi didn't seem entirely phased, and she seemed more proud of his sacrifice than disappointed.

Solomon ran out of the office building, ditching his suit jacket and tie.

He came upon street performers and decided to dance freely in the rain to their music.

Naomi found him and smiled at him from afar.

Naomi had never been Solomon's biggest fan, so seeing her smile at him changed the mood.

She seems to have changed her opinion of Solomon or gained some respect for him.

Solomon will most likely have to deal with the consequences of his actions in the coming days.

He lost a big deal for his firm, and he especially promised that he was the only one who could land the deal for them.

He definitely will not be getting his promotion/raise, and he may not even have a job following his decision.

Grandma Sunja's decision to visit her home control affected her greatly.

She brought along her son, the Pachinko Parlor owner Mozasu, to accompany her on this emotional and healing adventure.

The emotions ran high with Mozasu by her side, and she had a beautiful moment filled with powerful tears and laughter by the water.

Seeing Grandma Sunja embrace her emotions surprised us a bit, as she seemed pretty against emotions and dwelling in the past.

Her previous disregard for the past made this moment all the more touching.

Before Sunja could leave for Osaka with Isak, Koh Hansu made some threats.

He claimed that he could do better for her than Isak but did not want to marry her.

She defiantly stands her ground, something rare and improper for a woman in Korea at that period.

Koh Hansu scolds her and calls Isak, her husband, a fool.

They part angrily, but we don't think this will be the last we see of Koh Hansu.

He is a major player in her life, whether she likes it.

Even though he seems to be Yakuza (an organized crime branch similar to the mafia), he still cares for his unborn child.

How he'll be a part of that child's life remains to be seen, but knowing Sunja, she will raise the child as her own with Isak's help.

One central question does come to light: will Sunja be able to hide the father's true identity from the child as he gets older?

Only time will tell!

So Fanatics, are you loving this series as much as we are? Are you excited about next week's episode?

Let us know in the comments below what you thought of the hour!

Pachinko is presented in Japanese, Korean, and English and airs Fridays on Apple TV+.

Breathe Deeply Review Editor Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 5.0 / 5.0

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.