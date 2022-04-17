Riverdale Season 6 Episode 10 Review: Chapter One Hundred And Five: Folk Heroes

Percival Pickens is one pesky little pest. (Try saying that five times fast!)

The new Big Bad on the block stole another victory on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 10. This time, it was the glory of Pickens Park and a bloodied Archie.

Prepare yourselves, Riverdale fans. This chapter was an excellent day to be a villain.

"Chapter One Hundred And Five: Folk Heroes" was the pacing epitome of two steps forward, three steps back.

That theme wasn't about the quality of the chapter or the story itself. Everything was a vast improvement over earlier weeks, making this episode a strong push overall. And it was a fun time full of superhero plots and witchy spells.

It's only in the case of Percival himself and his evil plans.

Cheryl: Nana, poor Darius has burned to a crisp. He’s nothing more than a pile of ash! I’m certain it’s Abigail’s doing.

Nana Blossom: That doll … it hasn’t twitched all night.

[Cheryl touches the doll]

Cheryl: It’s cold to the touch. What new bedevilment is this? Permalink: Nana, poor Darius has burned to a crisp. He’s nothing more than a pile of ash!

Just when we thought Archie and friends were getting their chance to take down Percival, the evil mastermind was three moves ahead. He's toying with the heroes and outplaying them before they realize what he's doing.

If Percival wasn't such a supervillain, he'd be perfect on Survivor or Big Brother. Just imagine him scheming on a reality TV show. He'd be wheeling and dealing like a pro!

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 10 did well by teasing us with a few moments of Percival losing his grip. It's the few moments of showing us hope that the Big Bad could lose it all.

Like, Jughead coming up with the answer of how to stop the mind control.

Focusing on something else is a small and subtle tactic when done right. Archie being the one to successfully put it into action was surprising because it's Archie of all people. It's a level of self-aware focus we never thought he had.

His breaking free of Percival's control proved that it was possible to do. If only he had done it before the boxcutter broke on his arm, Percival wouldn't have ever known about his superstrength.

Though Veronica, Tabitha, and Toni teaming up to stop Percival's schemes was the true superstar moment. They didn't need any powers, except the power of business, reasoning, and pettiness.

I loved it when he had to stand in Veronica's office, knowing he got outmaneuvered. You could feel his ego seething!

His plan would've worked if the ladies had not talked with each other and if he had a better business plan to overtake the diner and Whyte Wyrm.

Seriously, a firebomb? Did he think this was a video game?!

The big question was, why was he invested in taking down Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe and the Whyte Wyrm?

A few weeks ago, he had plotted to shut down Babylonium and eliminate the business. Now, he's renting the champagne room and offering to invest/perform in the casino? It's a massive shift from his earlier schemes.

Percival's plan could've been for all three businesses to destroy each other, like mutually-assured destruction. If Toni, Tabitha, and Veronica were working against one another, they wouldn't be friends, and they'd be creating moves to ruin the businesses.

This outcome could be why Percival went out of his way to get Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe off the town sign or why he supported Babylonium on the billboard. He made Veronica the big enemy and fanned the flames to fight back.

Veronica, Toni, and Tabitha made the right decision to talk with one another. The truth will always outweigh any assumptions and business schemes they came up with due to revenge.

Plus, they came up with a smart deal that benefited all of them, and it wouldn't change any of their aesthetics.

No more stripper dances at the Whyte Wyrm. No alcohol/bar shenanigans at the diner. No stealing patrons at the casino. A good deal that brought out the best in all of them.

Toni: I could step it up a notch. There’s an old tradition that’s due for a Cirque du Soleil-type reinvention.

Tabitha: What tradition?

Toni: It’s a little thing we call, “The Serpent Dance.” Permalink: It’s a little thing we call, “The Serpent Dance.”

Now, let's hope that Percival fails in his plan to kill Tabitha.

On Riverdale, Tabitha is a great level-headed character who dishes out the common sense that people need to hear. It would be a big loss to lose her, and the group will need her to stop Percival.

Speaking of losing, Archie and Jughead were so close to stopping Percival. If only he didn't have the palladium in his glove!

Jughead's plan of the local strong man feats could've worked out; it's a lot of small flashy acts that look great all together. Where they messed up was agreeing to have the boxing match with Percival as the replacement.

Percival Pickens: Right, let’s try this again, shall we?

Archie: I don’t think so. You took your shot and you missed! Permalink: You took your shot and you missed!

Did they not learn by now Percival can't be trusted?

Percival tried to kill Archie before the match, and he tried to kill K.O. Kelly by having him walk into traffic. Percival had a scheme up his sleeve for the boxing match; he wouldn't have offered to compete if he didn't think he wouldn't win.

Jughead and Archie's thirst for justice came back to haunt them. They should've taken a second to think it over before agreeing to the deal.

Was Archie's fight with Percival the most brutal match Riverdale has ever done?

There have been a few dangerous fights, like Archie in the secret prison fights or his boxing match against Hiram. Those matches got pretty bloody, but they were evenly stacked with hits on both sides.

Percival knocked Archie into a bloody pulp.

Let's blame this on the palladium. Archie must've been in a weaker state than in previous times; it's the only answer as to why Percival got the upper hand at every turn.

You can't help but feel sympathy for Archie. He didn't deserve that level of pain in the boxing ring.

"Chapter One Hundred And Five: Folk Heroes" opened Riverdale's world to another surprising superpower. This time, it was the case of pyrokinesis for Cheryl.

I liked this twist because it gave Cheryl an ability that was both witchy and powerful. And, if Riverdale is using superpowers now, arming the main cast opens up the theories as to why they're getting these specific powers.

Burn her, Cheryl! Burn your mother. Okay, focus! Visualize it and make her pay for all the pain she’s caused you. Set her ass on fire! Betty Permalink: Set her ass on fire!

Could it be needed for the fight against Percival? Does it revolve around their inner desires?

Thankfully, Cheryl overcame the side-effects of her new firey ability. It would've been terrible if she burned up from the heat, but Cheryl is a fighter who can't be stopped. Darius wasn't so lucky, but now she's in control.

If we've learned anything from American Horror Story Season 3, it's that a witch with pyrokinesis can pack a major punch. Percival better not mess with our favorite Blossom queen!

Last Thoughts From Sweetwater River:

Reggie should've told Veronica upfront about the slot machines at the dealership. He ruined his business and relationship because he couldn't communicate.

K.O. Kelly loves to visit Riverdale, and we love having him back for these random visits.



Hopefully, Britta will come back soon. She had so much growth and a heartwarming character arc about her sexuality. It was a sweet send-off for her story if this is her last chapter.



Cheryl reading a copy of Firestarter was the type of campy nod that could make anyone smile.

Now, over to you, Riverdale fans.

What did you think of "Chapter One Hundred And Five: Folk Heroes"?

Who will be the next person to discover their superpower? How will Cheryl use her pyrokinesis? What plan does Percival Pickens have next for Riverdale?

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.