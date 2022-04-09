Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3: Tantalizing New Trailer Teases Everything, Reveals Nothing

With Star Trek: Mission Chicago in full swing, Paramount+ is playing Sci-Fi Santa with all sorts of new teasers, clips, and casting news.

And since there are FIVE different Star Trek shows on the schedule for the year, the challenge is to make each announcement stand out from the crowd.

Remember silent films? Of course, you don't. Ever heard of them? Well, instead of video without sound, Paramount+ just dropped a nearly image-less teaser trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3! Seriously. Mostly talk and really not much to look at. However, it's certainly on-brand.

But first, check out the awesome first-look poster for Season 3!

What can it all mean?

Is this the triumphant and possibly-vengeful return of the Exocomp Ensign Peanut Hamper, last seen stranded in space on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 Episode 10 after refusing a mission out of self-preservation-centered cowardice?

Or has another excomp joined the ranks? Why are they at the center of the symbolic destruction of Starfleet?

Meanwhile, the teaser trailer picks up where Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 10 left off with the fall-out after the arrest of Captain Carol Freeman.

As mentioned, Mike McMahon and his team, in typical Lower Decks-style, have created a teaser that shows us nearly nothing.

Well, you could argue that space is EVERYTHING. Sure, go ahead. I'll wait.

But in terms of dynamic visuals, we spend twenty out of thirty-eight seconds staring at variations of empty-ish outer space.

So put your listening ears on, friends. What do we learn here?

Mariner is rallying the troops to clear her mother's name.

After having her hull stripped on the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 finale, the Cerritos is being repaired in some top-secret space dock without her crew.

So, of course, Lower Decks Team Delta will steal the ship.

It goes without saying that Freeman isn't taking this frame-up sitting down.

Furthermore, it's not like she's not connected. After all, Mariner's dad is an admiral, and Freeman's been classmates, crewmates, and colleagues with captains and commanders of high standing across Starfleet.

I also suspect Pakled conspiracy will be a complex and -- dare I say it? -- long-arc plotline that may take as much as half the season to sort out.

Sorry, episodic rage-Trekkers, you're just going to have to be patient for a pay-off.

Remember, it's not just Freeman's freedom at risk. There's Rutherford's reprogramming. AND PEANUT HAMPER!

My dearest wish is the return of the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 9 Klingon and Vulcan ships and crews.

I, for one, would pay good latinum for a scene with Mariner and T'Lyn throwing down while Dorg and Boimler have a beer.

But that's all my speculation.

Who and what do you expect our intrepid heroes to come across this season?

Who do you think is behind the Pakled conspiracy?

What do you think of the teaser? Is it driving you nuts with anticipation?

Be honest. How many times have you watched it already?

Hit our comments with your thoughts and theories! Remember, when the stakes are high... GO LOWER.

Diana Keng is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.