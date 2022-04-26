Supernatural Star Misha Collins Clarifies Comments About His Sexuality

Misha Collins is clarifying recent comments he made about his sexuality.

The former Supernatural star took to social media to apologize for "the clumsiness of my language" while attending Creation Entertainment's Supernatural Official Convention over the weekend.

The Castiel actor asked while on the stage, “By a show of force, how many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?"

He followed up by saying, "I'm all three."

"I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend," Collins said via Twitter.

"At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was “all three” things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual."

"My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual," the actor elaborated, noting that "this was not my intention."

"I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community," he said.

"I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly."

"I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language. I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse," Collins said.

"I’m trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening. Thanks and I’m sorry," he said in conclusion.

Collins appeared on The CW's Supernatural, playing the character of Castiel, an angel who confessed his love to Dean Winchester during the final season.

Check out the tweets below.

I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend. At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was “all three” things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual. 1/5 🧵 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 25, 2022

Remember you can watch Supernatural online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.