S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 16 Review: The Fugitive

The 100th episode of S.W.A.T. is here, and it is as intense as ever.

In S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 16, Hondo finds himself getting framed for the murder of two cops after a video surfaces of him doing the deed. He and 20-Squad work together to find out who is really behind it.

How did the 100th episode do in terms of storylines and actions? It did bring back some previous references, and it was still filled with everything in between.

One of the things I love about this show is the fact that it can dig right into the action and not miss a beat.

Right when the episode starts, we are greeted with a high-speed chase and 20-Squad on it. There is no explanation of what is going on and no information on who they're chasing, but we don't really care because it's how S.W.A.T. has always been.

There's just something right about starting an episode with an action sequence, and with S.W.A.T. I wouldn't expect anything less.

Between an explosion, helicopter, and Hondo jumping down to save one of the criminals who jumps off a bridge, it was the right way to begin the milestone episode.

Meanwhile, on top of the whole "Hondo might be a murderer" situation, one thing that stuck with me was the fact that everyone on 20-Squad was quick to come to Hondo's defense and risking their jobs to do so.

Deacon didn't mind helping Hondo initially and even gave him the keys to Annie's car.

He also then called up the rest of the team because he knew that they would drop everything in a second to be there and help their leader. Which they did.

One of the best things about S.W.A.T. is that this team is so close and is basically a family. They are always there for each other at someone's lowest, and will risk their job if it means helping someone.

One of my favorite parts of the episode was the moments between Hondo and Street. Street has had such a great character development since coming in as a reckless rookie who didn't really follow the rules in the first episode.

Street confided in Hondo and told him that he wouldn't be the man he is today without him.

Hondo has always been there for Street, even in the toughest of times and when Street was at his absolute lowest.

When Hondo was getting ready to go out since he was done sitting on the sidelines, Street told him that he is a good cop, which is something that Hondo told him after Nate died. It was a great parallel, and it just shows the bond between the two of them.

Let's get to the real grit of the episode, shall we? Remember Hondo's venture to Mexico at the beginning of the season? He didn't get off that easily.

Arthur Novak, a wealthy and dangerous man whose son Hondo killed, is now back and seeking revenge, wanting to avenge his son. It turns out that Novak is behind everything, and once Hondo sees him at a hotel, he puts the pieces together.

Considering the season opened up with the two-parter of Hondo in Mexico, it's not so surprising that they would bring back the episodes' big bad.

Plus, it also gave Hondo the chance to open up to his team about what really happened south of the border. Like true teammates and friends, they immediately wanted to jump into action.

However, someone close to Hondo that wasn't too keen on jumping in on the action was Nichelle.

They were together when the video of "Hondo" surfaced, and Nichelle wanted to help him, of course. When Hondo went on the run, she found herself sitting by herself in a room at the station, just wanting any news on him.

Following Hondo's arrest and release, they were able to be reunited. Though Nichelle was terrified, all she wanted was for Hondo to stop taking on everything that he shouldn't.

Nichelle just went through losing out on an adoption, and Hondo was there for her.

Now Nichelle can do the same and she is still wanting to have a family with him despite being worried that he might not walk through the door because she loves him.

After 100 episodes, S.W.A.T. is still proving that 20-Squad will be together through thick and thin.

At one point, Hondo wanted to go after Novak himself. Street and Deacon, though they tried to talk him out of it, just wanted him to not go by himself.

Hondo: But when I was at my lowest point, I just wished that all of you were down there with me to have my back.

Deacon: I told you we'd always have your back. We were there for you this morning and we're still here for you right now.

This episode amazingly showcased what the team will do for one another. Luca got hit by a bullet; they all risked their lives, their jobs, for Hondo.

And they will do it again for each other. There have been 100 episodes of action and emotions and twists, but one thing that always stayed the same was the bond that 20-Squad has.

I always look forward to milestone episodes of television shows because there are usually references to previous moments that fans will definitely catch, and S.W.A.T. was no different.

It brought back a character, concluded a storyline that had yet to be resolved, referenced other storylines, and more.

The episode also ended with such a sweet photo of 20-Squad and it makes it all the more special because the show wouldn't be what it is without them.

It was a remarkable hour that left fans emotional, but all-in-all, it was a remarkable hour that celebrated 100 episodes.

Additional Notes:

Luca got grazed by a bullet, which initially looked a lot worse than it was. He has been hurt enough, and I can't take it again if he leaves for multiple episodes. So hopefully, this is the last time for a while.

Hondo and Nichelle are clearly ready to start a family, and after the heartbreaker of Nichelle's adoption falling through and now with Hondo's situation, they deserve some good news.

It would have been a nice surprise if the episode included characters we haven't seen for a while, like Rocker, Lieutenant Lynch, or even Captain Jessica Cortez. Perhaps in the next milestone?

Was the 100th episode satisfying? Were you expecting more out of it, or are you content with how it was handled? Comment your thoughts below!

New episodes of S.W.A.T air on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS. You can also watch S.W.A.T. online here any time via TV Fanatic.

