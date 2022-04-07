The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 2 at FOX!

Thony De La Rosa's reign on FOX will continue for another season.

FOX on Thursday officially renewed the hit drama for a second season, citing strong ratings across all platforms.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 averaged 5.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 in live + 7 results, placing #3 behind 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

“This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment.

“The Cleaning Lady bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues — something we’re proud to say is one of Fox’s long-time calling cards — and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung, and the entire cast."

"Thanks to the incredible talent of [executive producers] Miranda [Kwok] and Melissa [Carter] and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season.”

From executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok (The 100), executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), executive producer/director Michael Offer (Homeland, How to Get Away with Murder), and executive producers Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez.

The Cleaning Lady is a thrilling and emotionally-driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son.

However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized.

Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld.

The series stars Elodie Yung (The Hitman’s Bodyguard), Adan Canto (Designated Survivor,), Martha Millan (The OA), and newcomers Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle.

The Cleaning Lady marks the first live-action renewal for FOX for the 2022-23 season, with 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and The Resident expect to join it in the near future.

The network has already renewed The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, The Great North, and Family Guy.

The Big Leap has been canceled.

