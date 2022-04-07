The CW Sets Finale Dates for Legacies, All American, & More!

The CW is the final network to announce when its shows will wrap up for the season.

First up, we have Naomi, which will conclude with back-to-back episodes Tuesday, May 10.

The series has not landed an early renewal, but it remains in contention.

All American and All American: Homecoming are next up on Monday, May 23.

All American has landed a renewal while its spinoff is on the bubble.

If the show is half as popular as the original on The CW's streaming service, it should land a renewal.

Time will tell.

Thursday, May 26 marks the season (possibly series) finale of Legacies.

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff failed to garner an early renewal for the first time,

The numbers are way down (to the tune of over 30% in the demo), so it's very possible that Hope Mikaelson's time as a tribrid will be short-lived.

Charmed will wrap its fourth season on Friday, June 11.

The reboot is still very early into its run, so a renewal or cancellation decision should come in a few weeks.

Kung Fu, which has been renewed for Season 3, concludes Wednesday, June 15.

Superman & Lois Season 2 wraps June 21, which probably means we're in for some more breaks. Boooo!

Walker Season 2 concludes June 23, while The Flash brings up the rear on Wednesday, June 29.

Check out the list of finales below.

TUESDAY, MAY 10

8 pm Naomi Season 1 finale (back-to-back episodes)

MONDAY, MAY 23

8 pm All American Season 4 finale

9 pm All American: Homecoming Season 1 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 26

9 pm Legacies Season 4 finale

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

8 pm Charmed Season 4 finale

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

9 pm Kung Fu Season 2 finale

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

8 pm Superman & Lois Season 2 finale

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

8 pm Walker Season 2 finale

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

8 pm The Flash Season 8 finale

In the Dark, Roswell New Mexico,and DC’s Stargirl have new seasons to air later this season.

What are your thoughts on the finale dates?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.