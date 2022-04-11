The Equalizer Writes Out Bishop, Months After Chris Noth's Firing

The Equalizer returned to CBS Sunday night with its most shocking episode yet.

The hit drama recently announced it was parting ways with Chris Noth following accusations of sexual assault.

Initially, Noth's character William Bishop effectively disappeared on-screen, and The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 14 brought the arc to a close for good.

Queen Latifah shed light on the allegations leveled at her former co-star in January.

"It’s still surreal. It’s such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect. That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with,” Latifah told People in an interview.

“And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?”

At the time, the star said the series was trying to figure out how to write out Bishop.

“Chris’ character’s obviously a big part of the show, and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry,” she added.

In the end, the series killed Bishop off in a plane crash in a plot orchestrated by Mason Quinn (Chris Vance).

Robyn watched in horror as the incident unfolded, and it looks like upcoming episodes will delve into her thoughts on the aftermath.

When the sexual assault allegations against Noth went public last year, the Sex and the City star vehemently denied them.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out."

"I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," the statement concludes.

Noth was also nixed from the And Just Like That season finale on HBO Max.

What are your thoughts on the way The Equalizer handled Noth's firing?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes Sundays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

