The Flight Attendant Review: Look Who's Back!

Talk about a complicated web of deceit!

The mystery intensified on The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 3 and The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 4, which continued the trend of setting storylines across the world.

For a show this early into its run, The Flight Attendant struggles to deliver in the storytelling department.

There are too many coincidences to take seriously, further reiterated during the double-pump of episodes.

Cassie is visibly struggling with everything going wrong in her life, and honestly, who can blame her?

Someone's impersonating her to kill people, many of her friends are in danger, and some people have zero trust in her.

The progression for Cassie on The Flight Attendant Season 2 has been a highlight, but it's clear she's never too far away from her vices.

Kaley Cuoco plays the more vulnerable Cassie very well, but I also loved when she played the Cassie who needed the tickets and came armed with receipts to the war of words with "buddy pass" Carol.

Megan: All right... I sincerely hope nobody followed you here.

Cassie: Nobody followed me here. I'm better than that. Come on. Hey, why are you freaking out on me?

Megan: I'm not. I'm not. I'm sorry. It's good to see you, but you being here is not good.

Cassie: What do you mean? You told me you needed help.

Megan: When did I ever say that? These messages. Hello, "bravo" means danger, "7700" means emergency, and bring the... The puffin keychain to the queen of Long Island. Okay, that's very sweet, but I'm not the queen of Long Island.

Megan: Cassie, I was asking you to bring the key to our friend Cherry, who works at the Queen Strip Club on Long Island. You just overshot a few thousand miles.

Cassie: Okay, your explanation is a lot better.

Megan: Now listen, that key is for a lockbox where I stashed evidence against the North Koreans.

Cassie: Jesus Christ, the North Koreans? Why didn't you just bring the box here with you?

Megan: I was trying to keep it safe, okay? 'Cause I want to use it to try to make some kind of deal because honestly, I don't know how much longer I can stay safe living on the I am like this.

If anything, Cassie might be racking up enemies more than friends, and in her line of work, that's a concern for the future.

The mission to Iceland was never going to end with happy tears. This isn't the kind of show for that, but I wish there was some better writing to re-introduce Megan.

TV show characters have a shelf-life, and Megan, unfortunately, should have been gone after The Flight Attendant Season 1.

Her knack for lying, scheming, and telling Cassie things on a need-to-know basis should have been enough for Cassie to leave her in the rear-view mirror.

Bringing Megan back to U.S. soil might seem like a good idea, but Megan will cut Cassie loose when she gets the chance.

That being said, I am thoroughly enjoying the complicated dynamic between Cassie and Shane.

We need to remember that Shane helped Cassie get more immersed in this world than she was.

Whether that turns out to be a good thing, we don't know, but Cassie is using this CIA side hustle to help her work through her personal issues.

Shane might seem sketchy, but he's been in this line of work for far longer than Cassie. That means he can tell when someone is lying to him.

It would be a shame for this friendship to implode because it's one of the more genuine connections on the show.

Everyone has secrets on this show.

Going forward, I suspect Shane will continue to pop up in places Cassie wouldn't expect, and he might have a voice in whether she gets to continue as a CIA operative.

Gabrielle: Should we let the North Koreans know that we have a lead?

Esteban: A lead won't get us the bounty. We need eyes on Megan Briscoe in Iceland first.

Annie: Megan Briscoe? Like, Cassie's flight attendant friend, Megan Briscoe? Why the hell would you home-invade Cassie's place if you're just... looking... Wait. Do you think they're not even after Cassie?

Max: I don't know who they're after, but we're sitting ducks here.

Annie: Max, that's very loud.

Gabrielle: I know I haven't known you long, but you two have some serious relationship shit you need to work out. So long, lovebirds. Oh, by the way, if you call the police, we'll kill you.

Cassie's night of passion with Benjamin might come back to bite them both, but I can only imagine the look on his face if he gets evidence that Cassie killed the two operatives.

Whoever is posing as Cassie sure wants to make her life hell, and there's a slim chance she'll make it out of the season unscathed.

Cassie's journey has been mainly about working through her issues, but she makes the worst decisions.

Shipping Megan off to Brenda's home was wild, and it will be a miracle if there isn't some huge backlash on the back of it.

Miranda's return, just in the nick of time, was another shocking development.

The show managed to keep the return of Michelle Gomez well under wraps, and more Gomez is always a good thing.

It's hard to believe that we thought Miranda was killing Cassie on The Flight Attendant Season 1.

What a difference a year makes.

Cecilia is a significant cause for concern, however. Cassie was adamant she knew her face, and I doubt that's a red herring.

Annie and Max being caught up with Gabrielle and Esteban could have ended fatally, but it was actually a therapeutic process for them.

Their relationship has been going in circles because Annie has been unsure of what she truly wants in life, but it was nice to see her wish to have the engagement ring by the end of it.

The truth is, this scenario bonded them together, and it has fully immersed them in this latest mystery.

It's even more personal that Gabrielle and Esteban stole something so valuable to them both.

They thrive under pressure, and I suspect the quest to take down the Diaz duo will propel their storyline forward.

I had forgotten all about Annie's link to the mob, but I figured it would save their lives when she spoke about it.

While the double-pump of episodes was a cut above the previous episodes, it's clear the series is taking a more action-oriented approach to telling the story.

Annie: I'm sorry I took off the ring.

Max: I'm sorry you took off the ring, too.

That's not a bad thing, but we need to get some more good storytelling.

Annie and Max continue to get the best material. The evolution of this relationship feels natural in the world of the show.

Many other developments are random, thrown in merely to shock viewers.

What are your thoughts on the globe-trotting adventure so far?

Do you think the show needs to focus more on the grounded storylines?

What's your take on Annie and Max's relationship now?

Do you think Cassie made a mistake by bringing Megan back to the U.S.?

Hit the comments below.

