The Gilded Age Season 2 Cast: Who's Out?

The Gilded Age burst onto screens earlier this year, showcasing high fashion and even higher drama.

HBO issued a speedy renewal after strong ratings, and now, all we can do is wait for The Gilded Age Season 2.

According to Deadline, there will be some changes on the casting front for the second season, with the series' regular cast jumping from 12 to 24.

The outlet has revealed that 13 recurring players from The Gilded Age Season 1 have been promoted to series regulars.

They include Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane, Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor, Debra Monk as Armstrong, Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer, Taylor Richardson as Bridget, and Ben Ahlers as Jack Trotter.

Also getting more screen time is Kelley Curran as Turner, Douglas Sills as Baudin aka Borden, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce, Michael Cerveris as Watson, Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid Weber, Patrick Page as Richard Clay, and Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune.

They join the returning cast members Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn, Cynthia Nixon as Ada Van Rhijn, Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as George Russell, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, and Denée Benton as Peggy Scott.

Also returning is Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell, Simon Jones as Bannister, Harry Richardson as Larry Russell, and Jack Gilpin as Church.

Not returning for Season 2 is Thomas Cocquerel, who played Tom Raikes.

The decision to expand the cast is big, but the first season managed to tell many compelling stories, using the entire cast very well.

Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes' previous hit, featured a huge ensemble, so the series is in good hands.

“Julian and the entire Gilded Age family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance,” declared Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, in a statement when news of the renewal dropped.

“Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn’t be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team.”

Added Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television: “The first season of The Gilded Age is the beginning of an epic story that introduced a fascinating world full of intriguing characters."

"The scope of Julian’s vision is ambitious, and we’re thrilled to continue to explore the depths of this fascinating era with HBO.”

What are your thoughts on the promotions and the exit?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.