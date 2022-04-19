The Good Fight: John Slattery Joins Season 6 Cast

John Slattery is the latest addition to the Paramount+ original series The Good Fight.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Mad Men veteran has joined the cast of The Good Fight Season 6.

The award-winning actor is set to play a character who helps out Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski).

John Slattery of 'Mrs. America' attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020

Lyle Bettencourt is the name of the character, who the outlet describes as "a brilliant, sophisticated and sensitive physician who helps Diane through a crazy time."

“We couldn’t be more excited to have the enormously talented, usually-too-busy John Slattery join the cast,” said The Good Fight co-creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King in a statement.

“We feel like we’ve been chasing him forever.”

Slattery is the latest addition to the cast of the spinoff of The Good Fight.

Actor Andre Braugher attends the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

It was revealed last month that Alan Cumming would be reprising his Eli role in a two-episode stint.

Andre Braugher also landed a series regular role.

His character, Ri'Chard, is described as "a showman lawyer and rainmaker who is forced on Liz as a new name partner."

"A force of nature, Ri'Chard is a wild mix of brilliance, geniality, religion and joyful hedonism. In short, he's a handful."

Actor Andre Braugher attends the 2014 FOX Fall Eco-Casino party at The Bungalow

"Our dream of an actor is always someone who can mix comedy and drama equally, and André Braugher is exactly that," said Robert and Michelle King, series co-creators, showrunners and executive producers.

"His work on 'Men of a Certain Age,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Homicide' has been amazing and funny. We're ecstatic that he finally has time in his schedule to come play."

The Good Fight Season 6 has Diane feeling like she's going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

Andre Braughter on The Good Fight

A premiere date has not yet been set for The Good Fight Season 6, but it will likely be in the next few months.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments.

