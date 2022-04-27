The Last O.G. Canceled After Four Seasons at TBS

With the news that TBS is ceasing development of scripted series, it was only a matter of time before we got word on the future of the cabler's current crop of series.

TV Line is reporting that the Tracy Morgan-led comedy The Last O.G. has been canceled after four seasons.

The outlet states that those associated with the series were told of the decision earlier this year.

The series was renewed for the fourth -- and final -- season back in October 2020, with the cabler saying the following:

"The Last O.G. has become more powerfully poignant with each season while always remaining incredibly funny."

"Tracy Morgan embraces the world with his humor while Owen Smith tackles real-life conversations head-on through hilarity. We can’t wait to see where they take us in season four."

“I am so excited that we get to make another season of The Last O.G.,” Morgan said at the time.

“All I ever want to do is try and bring joy to people which is hard right now but I appreciate that we will have the chance to go back to work and do what we can to make the world a little brighter.”

The cast also included Allen Maldonado, Ryan Gaul, Taylor Christian Mosby, Dante Hoagland, and Cedric the Entertainer.

Tiffany Haddish, who was a part of the series for its first three seasons, did not return for the fourth season.

The series initially focused on Tray (Morgan), who is an ex-con who is released from prison for good behavior after serving fifteen years.

He returns to his old Brooklyn neighborhood to find that it has become gentrified. His ex-girlfriend, Shannon (Haddish), is now married to another man named Josh and is raising his twin children Amira and Shahzad.

Tray decides to become a better man and a father with the help of the owner of a halfway house, Mullins, and his cousin Bobby.

News of the cancellation comes just one day after the announcement about TBS and TNT, which leaves shows like Snowpiercer, American Dad, and Chad in danger.

