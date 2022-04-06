The Lincoln Lawyer TV Series Gets Netflix Premiere Date

It's been a long and winding road, but the TV adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer finally has a premiere date.

All 10 episodes of the David E. Kelley drama will launch Friday, May 13 around the globe on Netflix.

"Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles," reads the logline.

Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict.

The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson.

The series also stars Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Christopher Gorham, Krista Warner, Michael Graziadei, and Jamie McShane.

The series was initially in the works at CBS, but was shelved at the network despite all signs pointing to a series order.

Novel writer Michael Connelly revealed the news of the Netflix pickup in 2021.

“Today, I’m excited to announce that after a bit of a journey, Mickey Haller will come to life once again on screen — this time in the TV series adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer coming to Netflix and starring the wonderful and talented Manuel Garcia-Rulfo," he said.

“The Lincoln Lawyer series will be adapted to serve up the complex and mysterious arcs fans know and love with a mix of light-hearted humor and a dose of family dynamics,” the author continued.

“Manuel is the ideal Mickey Haller, as Haller follows in the footsteps of his attorney father with the showmanship of his Mexican movie star mother,” said Connelly.

“Manuel brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role — one that aligns with the books and will give the show the opportunity to celebrate the Latinx heritage and roots of this Los Angeles-based story.”

“I’m thrilled to call Netflix our home,” Connelly added.

“And I’m excited to bring this rich, multilayered story filled with intriguing characters and mysteries to solve to millions of viewers – both old and new fans – around the world.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.