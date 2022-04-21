The Time Traveler's Wife Trailer Asks Why Love is Intensified by Absence, Sets May Premiere

The Time Traveler's Wife looks set to feature a new 'ship that will be talked about for the years to come.

HBO on Thursday confirmed the highly-anticipated adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel will bow Sunday, May 15.

The six-episode series will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

the series is described as "an intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, THE TIME TRAVELER’S WIFE tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem... time travel."

Sounds fun, right?

The first trailer certainly hones in on the issue of time travel and how Clare (Rose Leslie) and Henry's (Theo James) love story is constantly put on pause when Henry disappears.

Moffat recently opened up about bringing the project to screen during the TCA panel for the show.

“What is thrilling of the interaction of time travel and a love story here, is it makes the most common phenomenon of a completely happy marriage, interesting again. Love stories, or love movies, tend to end at the altar," the Doctor Who showrunner said, according to Deadline.

"We never do the bit where people are perfectly happy for decades because it seems like a dramatic thing."

"By scrambling it all up and constantly reminding you that love is inextricably linked to loss, which is a cheery thought, you make this very common phenomenon of a happy marriage thrilling and full of attention and tragedy,” he added.

“I do love a time travel story in general, as my career would suggest."

We are also fond of TV love stories, especially when they are filled with romance.

The trailer certainly teases the chemistry between our two leads.

They're electric together, right?

The cast also includes Desmin Borges as Gomez, Natasha Lopez as Charisse, Michael Park as Philip Abshire, Jaime Ray Newman as Lucille Abshire, and Taylor Richardson as Alicia Abshire.

The cast is rounded out by Peter Graham as Mark Abshire, Kate Siegel as Annette DeTamble, Josh Stamberg as Richard DeTamble, Chelsea Frei as Ingrid, Marcia DeBonis as Nell, Will Brill as Ben, and Spencer House as Jason.

