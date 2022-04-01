The Walking Dead: Samantha Morton to Reprise Alpha Role on Tales of the Dead

Samantha Morton is headed back to the world of The Walking Dead.

AMC confirmed Friday that the fan favorite would appear on the forthcoming Tales of the Walking Dead anthology.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know the character was a big villain throughout The Walking Dead Season 9 and The Walking Dead Season 10.

However, Morton's widely praised run came to a halt when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) murdered her in a brutal fashion.

Fans already took a trip to the past with Alpha during a flashback episode that witnessed how she became the merciless killer.

Alpha was the leader of the Whisperers, a group that traveled with hordes of zombies by donning zombie skin.

She is up there as one of the best villains on the series, and the after-effects of the group's actions continue to have a ripple effect on The Walking Dead Season 11, which takes place several years later.

Morton's other credits include Harlots, Max and Ruby, The Last Panthers, as well as movies The Messenger, Cosmopolis, and Minority Report.

Tales of the Walking Dead is an episodic anthology series with one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series, the most successful in the history of cable television.

Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, will showrun Tales working closely with Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe.

The cast of Tales of the Walking Dead also includes Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, and Jessie T. Usher.

The Walking Dead is currently airings its 11th -- and final -- season on AMC, but the franchise is far from dead.

Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for Season 8, while Lauren Cohan and Morgan are set to headline a New York-set spinoff titled Isle of the Dead.

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride also have their own spinoff in the works, and Andrew Lincoln is set to headline a movie.

What are your thoughts on Morton's return?

Hit the comments below.

