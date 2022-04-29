The Walking Dead Star Slams "Toxic" Fans for "Attacking" Norman Reedus Following Melissa McBride Spinoff Exit

at .

The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan is speaking out against "toxic" fans of the hit AMC drama.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Melissa McBride had dropped out of a previously announced spinoff that was initially set to feature Carol and Daryl (Norman Reedus).

McBride's exit was said to be due to logistical issues, with the star said to be unable to shoot the show in Europe.

Negan in Meridian - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5

In the aftermath, there have been some wild theories posted on social media, and some of them have criticized Reedus.

"Some of you have gone WAY too far," Morgan said via Twitter, adding:

"TOXIC."

"Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone," the Negan actor added.

Carol and Daryl - The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 9

"She wants/needs a break. Respect that."

"Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just SHITTY," the Isle of the Dead star concluded his message.

“Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe,” AMC said in a statement earlier this week.

Carol at the Border - The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 14

“Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year."

"Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time."

"We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

Carol Has a New Plan - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15

It's unclear at this stage how Melissa's exit will affect the final eight episodes of the series.

The main series has wrapped filming, and it is expected to conclude many of the arcs but leave some open for future projects.

Morgan is set to headline Isle of the Dead with Lauren Cohan.

The main series is set to return for its final episodes in the fall.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

