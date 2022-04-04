These Bubble Shows Need Your Prayers

We are just weeks away from upfronts, and with many shows still to be renewed or canceled, there are plenty on the bubble.

Scroll down to check out the bubble shows that need your prayers.

Maggie's Stand - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 13

A Million Little Things - ABC

The series is averaging 1.9 million viewers and a 0.26 rating in the demo.

Pros: The series soars 133% in the demo in live+7, meaning that people are watching the show.

Cons: The show is at the bottom of the back in live + same day ratings, coming in narrowly ahead of the canceled Promised Land.

The series is down almost 40% in the demo.

A Drug Related Death - Tall - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14

Big Sky - ABC

Big Sky is averaging 2.7 million viewers and a 0.31 rating.

Pros: Like A Million Little Things, it enjoys big gains in post-airdate viewing.

It soars well over 100% in live + 35, and considerably higher in live +35.

The series has been licensed internationally on the Disney-owned Star.

Cons: The series loses around half of its Grey's Anatomy lead-in.

It got a much better timeslot this season, but has shed over 40% of its year-ago demo tally.

Eve on Queens

Queens - ABC

The freshman season averaged 1.3 million viewers and a 0.28 rating.

Pros: The show had a decent reception from critics.

Cons: The numbers are too low, and the show is not pulling in huge numbers on DVR.

Home Economics on ABC

Home Economics - ABC

The series is averaging 2 million viewers and a 0.34 rating.

Pros: The series has a decent amount of buzz.

Cons: It is the network's lowest-rated comedy, but it does command a decent gain on the DVR front.

Hondo Blue Steel - S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 15

SWAT - CBS - CBS

The series is averaging 4.4 million viewers and a 0.47 rating.

Pros: The show is up 11% in the demo and 40% in total viewers.

Cons: The show isn't as much of a heavy hitter in post-airdate viewing as its CBS counterparts.

Helping Veteran - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 17

Magnum P.I. - CBS

The series is averaging 5.3 million viewers and a 0.43 rating.

Pros: It is performing reasonably for a Friday night drama.

Cons: It is down considerably vs. last year.

Sophia Bush for Good Sam

Good Sam - CBS

The series is averaging 2.3 million viewers and a 0.27 rating.

Pros: It's a different kind of show for CBS.

Cons: The numbers are too low, making it the lowest-rated and least-watched scripted series on the network.

Mulling Over an Exception - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18

Blue Bloods - CBS

The series is averaging 6 million viewers and a 0.45 rating.

Pros: The numbers are still decent, and CBS would struggle to find anything to do much better in the slot.

Cons: Older shows come with higher price tags, so CBS might want to keep a newer show on the air.

Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe for NBC

The Endgame - NBC

The series is averaging 2.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Pros: It has show some growth in recent weeks.

Cons: It is pulling in almost identical numbers to the canceled timeslot predecessor Ordinary Joe.

Call Me Kat Premiere Still

Call Me Kat - FOX

The series is averaging 1.9 million viewers and a 0.36 rating.

Pros: The show is holding most of its lead-in.

Cons: The numbers are down almost 40% in the demo year-to-year.

Upset Naomi - Naomi Season 1 Episode 9

Naomi - The CW

Naomi is averaging 0.6 million viewers and a 0.09 rating.

Pros: It is compatible with its lead-in. It gets a decent boost in delayed viewing.

Cons: For a new show, it lost many of its viewers after the premiere.

Ava - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 15

DC's Legends of Tomorrow - The CW

The series averaged 0.5 million viewers and a 0.09 rating.

Pros: The series is up 10% in the demo and 27% in viewers. The bump post-airdate is lower than some of the other bubble shows on CW. Plus, it is aging, meaning that it will be more expensive.

Scanning the Headlines - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 1

Batwoman - The CW

The series is averaging 0.5 million viewers and a 0.09 rating.

Pros: For a third-season show, the numbers are not terrible.

Cons: It missed out on an early renewal, meaning the network could be having second thoughts about its future.

Hope in bed - Legacies Season 4 Episode 12

Legacies - The CW

The series is averaging 0.4 million viewers and a 0.08 rating.

Pros: The numbers have started to trend upward. It commands strong post-airdate gains.

Cons: The series is shedding around half of its lead-in among total viewers. It also missed out on an early renewal.

Blake's Interview - Dynasty Season 5 Episode 2

Dynasty - The CW

The series is averaging 0.3 million viewers and a 0.05 rating in the demo.

Pros: It has a Netflix deal that makes the series profitable.

Cons: The CW is for sale, so the lowest-rated shows are likely toast.

