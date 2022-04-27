This Is Us: Alexandra Breckenridge Reacts to Kevin & Sophie's Reunion

With This Is Us winding down its six-season run, fans have been waiting for some satisfying developments for their most beloved characters.

Thankfully, This Is Us Season 6 Episode 14 (full review here!) found Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) getting back together.

If you watch This Is Us online, you know it was a long time coming for fans who have wanted them together for years.

The series notoriously plays with time, telling the story in a non-linear way, leaving viewers with many questions.

Now, we know that Kevin and Sophie are an endgame couple, and Breckenridge said that reading the script "took me on the emotional rollercoaster that I think we take everybody on watching it," in an interview with People.

The star went on to reveal that she chatted with Dan Fogelman about ending the series with Kevin and Sophie together at some point last year.

"They had kind of outlined it back then, but I didn't know if I was going to be in Vancouver shooting Virgin River," the star said.

"It was kind of unclear if it was going to be possible. I think we were all hoping that we would be able to make it happen."

"I mean, through the characters, the way that they built up their relationship, starting from such a young age... I don't want to say soulmates, because I don't know if that applies, but I think that they have this magnetic pull toward each other."

"And they have that kind of love at first sight thing that's never left either of them."

Four episodes of This Is Us remain, and fans will finally get some intel on Miguel's fate on This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15, airing Tuesday May 3.

The series finale is currently set to air Tuesday, May 24, at 9:00 PM.

Fans are still waiting on many answers about what will become of some of the other characters.

