Transplant Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Control

They finally gave June a good storyline! Yea! Hazzah! Hazzah to the writers of Transplant Season 2 Episode 7!

True, June is still more or less separate from the rest of the characters. She has a nice moment with Mags, but overall, her storyline is not related to what goes on with any of the other members of the main cast.

Mainly, June interacts with Singh, who has always seemed like a side character. Her storyline is stand-alone. Ideally, the show would find a way for her storylines to intermingle with those of the rest of the cast.

June: Okay, you're the one who's always telling me to watch out for landmines.

Singh: Statistically, you know it's unlikely this is anything other than side effects from her bypass.

For example, Theo's storylines have also been relatively separate from everyone else because he takes the kid cases. Kid cases tug on our heartstrings, of course, and Theo is charismatic, but that isn't enough.

Theo's storylines were tied to the rest of the team when they Jake Cooper to train. Jake is sleeping with Mags, so it's all connected. June's storylines need a connection like that.

However, even when Theo's storylines are separate, they are usually still compelling enough that we care about them; they are developed enough to stand on their own throughout the episode.

June's storyline with Maya Crawford was along those lines, which is a win for June.

I cared about Maya. She was a fun character with a relatable plight. I appreciate the show addressing doctor's not listening to overweight women because it is a common problem.

Screw Dr. Roche! Screw Maya's sister! Maya was trying so hard, and just because someone is overweight doesn't mean they aren't doing everything possible to be healthy.

There are so many myths surrounding obesity in America. Sadly, some healthcare professionals still go with the party line, even though research proves that weight and health are not necessarily linked (For more on that, click here).

June's interaction with Maya did her credit as a doctor and character. Many doctors would have dismissed Maya, but June didn't. Given what we know of June, this shows her growth. She's learning to listen, and others should take note.

June: Okay, well sometimes after a bypass, our stomach will react by rapidly emptying food in a way that can make you feel sick.

Maya: Dumpling syndrome. I'm aware. That's only supposed to happen if you reintroduce food too fast, but I've been following the eye=dropper meal plan like a zealot.

June: Did you let them know that in your post-op visit.

Maya: All Roche said was my system will only adjust when I commit to the lifestyle. Didn't even run a single test.

June: Right, well, Dr. Roche is a renowned surgeon.

Maya: She's also a jerk, who has a problem with fat people.

Rosalie: Maya!

Her relationship with Singh, her mentor and frenemy, is also coming to a head, and her career may now be at risk. Her plotline highlighted the inner workings and politics of the hospital, which is a breeding ground for good plots.

Tying June's storyline into hospital politics also makes it relevant to what is going on with Dr. Bishop. Given Singh is less of an ally than June was starting to think he was, June may find an ally in Bishop. The storylines could come together!

I loved this episode for June, and we need more like it! We also need more ways to tie June and Theo into the main storyline.

Theo needs less help than June because they spend a decent amount of time on him. His divorce has been spotlit more than June's issues with her father or her relationship with Lou (who is where again?).

Dr. Roche: Miss Crawford was here two weeks ago. Her issue is diet. She's my patient and I'm telling you, this procedure isn't necessary.

June: With respect, Dr. Roche, Maya's following her diet.

Dr. Roche: With respect, they all say that. And when you've been doing this as long as I have, you learn to see the patterns, right?

Could they be spotlighting Theo more because he's social and likable, whereas June is standoffish? Maybe. Is it because he's white and she's a person of color? Probably. Try harder, show. We liked your progress; we need to see more!

Back to Theo, I feel bad for him, but I do get where his wife is coming from. He wants to be a good dad, but he also wants his kids to have to travel far to visit a very busy doctor/father. Sadly, things aren't civil, but it makes sense.

His giving his patients the car was a little inappropriate, but I guess it's because he's trying to let go.

Naturally, given what he's going through, he would judge a man for trying to leave his wife. However, if Ben never wanted the baby, maybe it's better if he leaves Tessa now.

Tessa: I can't, I can't, I just can't anymore. It hurts too much. Please, can you just cut it out of me? My stomach is already bleeding; you could use that opening.

Theo: The delivery I remember the most was my youngest. My wife was up all night with our oldest who was sick with the stomach flu. She called me to tell me she was in labor, but she couldn't leave Abby home alone to come to the hospital. Okay, I drove like a maniac and I got there just in time to deliver Grace on our kitchen floor. It was insane, just like this.

Tessa: Yeah?

Now let's address the Jake Cooper of it all. Jake is like a puppy dog, and he tries too hard, but he's not great at his job. He's no Mags or Theo or Bash.

We don't even know why Jake wants to be a doctor. If memory serves, his parents were, so this might be him trying to follow in their footsteps, which isn't always wise. It might not be the right fit for him.

His being around keeps Theo relevant, though, and adds drama to the Mash of it all, so in this, I say show, carry on.

Speaking of Mash, they finally address Mags and Bash's steamy moment in the elevator on Transplant Season 2 Episode 5.

Mags: I think I hate everyone we work with. Except you, obviously.

Well, they sort of addressed it. Now that Bash is single (which Mags doesn't know) and Mags is sleeping with Jake (which Bash doesn't know), they've decided to pretend it didn't happen. Basically, we're back where we were.

Except you can't just unsay what Mags said. Even if they pretend, they will both always know that moment happened. Eventually, things will come to a head. Them pretending just makes the slow-burn of it all slower and sweeter.

Now that their personal relationship has been sort of reset, Mags and Bash are having issues with their professional relationship. For the first time in a long time, they weren't on the same side.

Mags doesn't know what is going on with Dr. Bishop. She doesn't know his job is at stake right now; Bash does. This makes them behave differently.

Mags was in the right, of course. The patient's wants and needs should be put first. Her father wasn't listening to her. However, you can understand why Bash didn't want to upset Dr. Grisholm. He holds Dr. Bishop's and consequently Bash's future in his hands.

Yes, Bash deserves to be there. He's a great doctor. That doesn't change the fact that without Dr. Bishop vouching for him, he could never get a doctor position in Canada. He doesn't have the paperwork.

As for Dr. Bishop, he doesn't want to leave, but he may not have a choice. Politics can be brutal, and they pissed off someone major.

Bash and Dr. Bishop might not have listened to Kelsey as much as they should have, but from Dr. Grisholm's perspective, they weren't in the wrong.

Kelsey: I said no; I don't want to be intubated.

Dr. Grisholm: Dammit, Kelsey! You need a plan to deal with this! This is what I do. Why can't you trust me?

Dr. Grisholm pushed like the pushy control freak he is, and they listened. They let him. Now he's mad that they did what he said to do.

He has every right to be upset about his daughter, but she might not be in this position if he listened to her wishes.

Between June versus Dr. Roche, Bash versus Dr. Grisholm, Mags versus Bash, Mags versus Dr. Bishop, and Dr. Bishop versus the board, so much was set up here. A War is coming. I can't wait to see it!

Over to you, Transplant Fanatics!

Bash: I'm very sorry that it went this way.

Do you want more June? More Theo? Do you fear for Bash, Bishop, and June? And how do you feel about the romance of it all?

