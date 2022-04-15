TV Ratings: Legacies Reaches Season High With The Originals Crossover

The Mikaelsons reunited on Legacies Season 4 Episode 15, and it sent the bubble drama upward.

The highly-anticipated hour secured 440,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

All told, the total viewer tally is up 13% week-to-week to hit a season-high.

2

The rise couldn't come at a better time since the show is awaiting word on its future at The CW.

Before Legacies, Walker ticked down in total viewers to 850,000 and a 0.1 rating.

Over on CBS, freshman sensation Ghosts, wrapped its first season with 5.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Young Sheldon inched down to 6.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, while United States of Al (4.8 million/0.4 rating) was steady.

How We Roll (3.9 million/0.4 rating) and Bull (4 million/0.4 rating) each ticked up a tenth.

Law & Order took another tumble for NBC, managing 3.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, while SVU (4.6 million/0.6 rating) was steady.

Organized Crime ticked up to 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

NBC will likely keep this night intact next season.

Over on FOX, Masterchef Junior (1.8 million/0.4 rating), Call Me Kat (1.4 million/0.3 rating), and Welcome to Flatch (0.8 million/0.2 rating) were all stable in the demo.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.