Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 13

at .

Did the mystery victim have a dark past?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13, the team raced to save someone from a car crash.

Snag with Catherine -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13

However, red flags immediately started to appear.

Meanwhile, Owen faced a crisis in his relationship with Catherine.

Elsewhere, Tommy's first date left her wondering whether she was ready to move on.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13 Quotes

You guys have fun, but not too much fun.

Carlos

We're looking for a cyclist in a haystack

Owen

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13 Photos

Chavez on a Call -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13
Snag with Catherine -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13
Two Peas -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13
A Sponsor -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13
Hay -z-tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13
Morris -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13
  1. 9-1-1: Lone Star
  2. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3
  3. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13
  4. Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 13