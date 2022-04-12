Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 13

Did the mystery victim have a dark past?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13, the team raced to save someone from a car crash.

However, red flags immediately started to appear.

Meanwhile, Owen faced a crisis in his relationship with Catherine.

Elsewhere, Tommy's first date left her wondering whether she was ready to move on.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.