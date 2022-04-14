Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 15

Did Gary get the news he expected?

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 15, the gang rallied around him as he dwelled on a heavy situation.

Maggie desperately tried to keep their relationship on the right track, but there were many hurdles.

Meanwhile, a fun and festive game night left one character in tears after something shocking happened.

Elsewhere, Rome had an epiphany about his next movie.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.