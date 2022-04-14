Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 15

at .

Did Gary get the news he expected?

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 15, the gang rallied around him as he dwelled on a heavy situation.

Planning Motherhood-tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 14

Maggie desperately tried to keep their relationship on the right track, but there were many hurdles.

Meanwhile, a fun and festive game night left one character in tears after something shocking happened.

Elsewhere, Rome had an epiphany about his next movie.

Watch A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 15 Quotes

Gary: We were just talking about maybe having a kid in a few years, and now here we are once again holding our breath when we just got back to being us. I just want to be us.
Maggie: We are us.
Gary: I just don't want to be us with cancer.

Gina: You know what I just realized? We have now been to the hospital for everyone in this friend group.
Maggie: Huh. That's true.
Rome: There is a green jello for whoever put it in the order.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 15

  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 4
  3. A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 15
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 15