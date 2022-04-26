Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 1 Episode 9

Did Amara remain at the college?

On All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9, Simone and the gang tried to support their friend when more details about the past came to light.

Meanwhile, Marcus was excited about the all-HBCU baseball game he put together until an old teammate returned.

Elsewhere, Thea had a close call with danger.

Use the video above to watch All American: Homecoming online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.