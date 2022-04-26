Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 1 Episode 9

at .

Did Amara remain at the college?

On All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9, Simone and the gang tried to support their friend when more details about the past came to light.

The RA - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Marcus was excited about the all-HBCU baseball game he put together until an old teammate returned.

Elsewhere, Thea had a close call with danger.

Watch All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch All American: Homecoming online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

Sometimes it hurts more to hang on than to let go.

Jordan

Simone: Auntie, I don't care what you did 15 years ago.
Amara: The decision has already been made baby girl.

All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9

All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

Advice from Besties - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9
On his own - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9
Depressed Simone - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9
HBCU Game - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9
Helping Amara-tall - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9
Support at Family Dinner - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9
  1. All American: Homecoming
  2. All American: Homecoming Season 1
  3. All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9
  4. Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 1 Episode 9