Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 15

Did Jenny manage to escape?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15, Jenny made a violent decision that made the target on her back bigger.

United Front - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Veer questioned his children's ability to run point on the operation and made a major personnel decision that changed everything.

Elsewhere, Cassie returned, ready for a fresh start, but she was dragged into another mystery.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15 Quotes

A kid, Mason Ford, is dead. Others are gonna die. We need to stop them.

Jenny [to Tubb]

Cassie: Jenny, what happened to you?
Jenny: I screwed up, Cassie. Really badly. I can't be alone right now. I don't know what to do.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15 Photos

Travis Works - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15
United Front - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15
Bhullar Meetings - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15
Veer Plots - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15
Alicia Considers - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15
Team Ren - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15
