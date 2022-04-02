Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 17

Did Frank get his own back on Mayor Chase?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 17, there was a lot of drama when the Mayor bypassed Frank with a request for Jamie to head his security detail.

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez worked a case involving the murder of a wealth college student.

Elsewhere, Eddie experienced tension with her partner, Badilo, when she arrested a protester against his wishes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.