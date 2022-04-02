Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 17

Did Frank get his own back on Mayor Chase?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 17, there was a lot of drama when the Mayor bypassed Frank with a request for Jamie to head his security detail.

The Wrong Path - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez worked a case involving the murder of a wealth college student.

Elsewhere, Eddie experienced tension with her partner, Badilo, when she arrested a protester against his wishes.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 17 Quotes

Danny: First DOA? I understand if you're not comfortable. You can wait outside if you want.
Cop: No, sir, that's all right.
*woman gasps*
Danny: I thought you said she was dead.
Cop: She had no pulse when I checked.
Danny: Well, she has one now. It's not your first DOA because she's not dead.

Frank: Tell the Mayor we have received his request and need some time to thoroughly review it.
Sid: With the Chief of Intel?
Frank: And Sergeant Jamison Reagan.
Sid: I think I'll just say the Chief. By the book, you're Jamie's boss and the Mayor is your boss. I don't think Jamie gets a say.

