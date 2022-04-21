Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 19

Did Will and Hannah's plan work?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 19, the pair worked to save a surrogate's baby.

Back On The Job - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Charles cared for a former patient of Lonnie's who was on a hunger strike.

Elsewhere, Ethan and Archer helped a patient with ties to Ethan's late father.

What did they learn?

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 19 Quotes

Journalist: Maybe you've read my coverage of the protest.
Marcel: No, I missed it. Excuse me.
Journalist: I want you to know that Luis is on Day 36 of a hunger strike and he doesn't want anything to interfere with that.

Asher:: Are you all right, ma'am?
Ingrid: I'm fine. *gasps for breath*
Will: Let us help you. We're doctors.
Ingrid: Why is the hospital parking lot always so far from the front door?

Following Archer's Lead - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 19
Back On The Job - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 19
Saving a Surrogate's Baby - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 19
Lonnie Helps Out - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 19
Working with a Starving Patient - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 19
Hunger Strike - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 19
