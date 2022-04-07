Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 17

Who tried to help Burgess and Ruzek?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 17, the pair struggled to come to terms with the aftermath of Mikayla's abduction.

Meanwhile, the search for the daughter of an old family friend found the team embroiled in a serious drug investigation.

Elsewhere, Voight had to make a call that could change the trajectory of his career.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.