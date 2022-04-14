Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 18

at .

Did Halstead and his new recruit manage to work well together?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 18, the pair found themselves thrown in at the deep end of a huge investigation.

Lady Halstead in Red -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Burgess struggled to bounce back following recent events, while someone else tried to help.

Elsewhere, Platt stepped in to help out on an investigation with a personal connection to her past.

Watch Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 18 Quotes

You said we can't make any promises we can't keep, but we can protect him on the inside, right?

Torres

Trudy: He's either going to be a great cop...
Recruiter: Or we're hiring up a psycho.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 18 Photos

Setting a Recruit Straight - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 18
Setting a Recruit Straight -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 18
Covering Each Other-tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 18
Rolling Solo -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 18
Under his Wing -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 18
New Guard - tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 18
