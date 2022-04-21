Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 19

Did Atwater realize he was being played?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 19, the officer went undercover after the murder of a wealthy Chicago man.

However, he had a lapse in judgment that threatened the rest of the case.

Meanwhile, Burgess and Ruzek found themselves in a very different scenario.

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.