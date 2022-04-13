Watch FBI Online: Season 4 Episode 17

What made a young couple the targets of a group of murderers?

On FBI Season 4 Episode 17, the pair were found murdered as they returned from vacation.

The team desperately tried to put the case together before it was too late for other unsuspecting victims.

Meanwhile, Scola turned over a new leaf when it came to his relationships.

How did it all play out as the gang went in very different directions?

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.