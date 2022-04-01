Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 14

Did Meredith leave town for good?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14, there was a big question on Mer's mind as she weighed up her future.

As Zola was brought down by a mystery illness, it gave Mer the time to consider her options.

Meanwhile, the hospital had to contend with a physician shortage as service levels fell to a low.

Elsewhere, Winston got a surprise visitor in the form of his brother.

What brought him to town?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.