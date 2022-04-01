Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 14

Did Meredith leave town for good?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14, there was a big question on Mer's mind as she weighed up her future.

Introducing the Kids to Nick - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 13

As Zola was brought down by a mystery illness, it gave Mer the time to consider her options.

Meanwhile, the hospital had to contend with a physician shortage as service levels fell to a low.

Elsewhere, Winston got a surprise visitor in the form of his brother.

What brought him to town?

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14 Quotes

Teddy: You slept with Link?
Jo: Oh my God, quiet. Remember what I told you at the bar?
Teddy: I barely remember the bar.
Jo: Oh my God. I have to go.
Teddy: Did I tell you something at the bar?

Bailey: Can I talk to your mom.
Zola: No, ma'am.
Bailey: And why not?
Zola: Because technically "No" is a complete sentence.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14

