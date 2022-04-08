Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 15

Was it the beginning of the end for the residency program?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15, Bailey was blindsided when an accreditation council stopped by Grey Sloan to review the program.

Home Sick with Mom -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14

As Bailey struggled to explain the failings of the system, a medical emergency threatened her life.

Meanwhile, Meredith made a definite decision about her future in Seattle after a striking job offer.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15 Quotes

She's Grey. She's bigger than just one hospital.

Hamilton

Bailey:The residents are always enthusiastic when they get to work with Dr. Grey.
Accreditation Lady: Seems like a rare thing these days.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15 Photos

Levi Returns - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15
Kai runs the Test -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15
Talking Through It - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15
Hamilton Evaluates -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15
Risking It for Schmitt -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15
Pig Kidney - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15
