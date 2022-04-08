Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 15

Was it the beginning of the end for the residency program?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15, Bailey was blindsided when an accreditation council stopped by Grey Sloan to review the program.

As Bailey struggled to explain the failings of the system, a medical emergency threatened her life.

Meanwhile, Meredith made a definite decision about her future in Seattle after a striking job offer.

