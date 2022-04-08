Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 17

Did Stabler manage to come to terms with the legacy his father left him?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 17 was a deeply personal hour as he tried to understand what his father expected of him.

Meanwhile, a new ADA on the case urged the task force to flip a member of the brotherhood to get the evidence they needed.

Elsewhere, Bell and Nova's worlds started to overlap in more ways than one.

