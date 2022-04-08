Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 17

at .

Did Stabler manage to come to terms with the legacy his father left him?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 17 was a deeply personal hour as he tried to understand what his father expected of him.

Jordan Bridges Guest Stars - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 17

Meanwhile, a new ADA on the case urged the task force to flip a member of the brotherhood to get the evidence they needed.

Elsewhere, Bell and Nova's worlds started to overlap in more ways than one.

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 17 Quotes

Stabler: I owe you.
Jet: Yeah Hey, we should ride sometime.
Stabler: It's on my bucket list.

Stabler: New ADA?
Bell: Kelly Shapiro, the department's new hand-picked anklebiter.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 17

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 17 Photos

Bell and Nova - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 17
Jordan Bridges Guest Stars - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 17
Mama Stabler Recovers - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 17
A Difficult Spot - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 17
Cragen Advises Stabler - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 17
Stabler's Mentor Returns - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 17
  1. Law & Order: Organized Crime
  2. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2
  3. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 17
  4. Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 17