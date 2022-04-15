Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 18

at .

Who did Benson turn to?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 18, the officer reached out to an old face when things took a devastating turn in her life.

His Hometown - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Rollins and Fin investigated an assault in Kentucky that had a striking similarity to a victim found in Central Park.

Did they manage to find out the truth before it was too late?

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 18 Online

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 18 Quotes

Benson: I've been up since 5 and this day feels like it's never going to end. This job is already hard enough but the politics...
Fin: Let's just get this guy.

Carisi: This guy's rap sheet looks like the ABCs of crime. Assault, battery, coercion...
Fin: We can add D for drug possession.
Carisi: And he initially waived Miranda? Is he that dense?
Fin: He said the only Miranda he needed was a girl on her knees.
Benson: So the answer is yes, he is that dense.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 18

