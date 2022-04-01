Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 13

at .

Did Lizzie and Aurora manage to turn back time?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 13, the pair set off on a dangerous mission that could bring back an old threat.

Lizzie and Aurora outside -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Ben revealed more about his family and its history, leading to a shocking turn of events.

Elsewhere, Ben found his feelings deepening and had to make a decision.

The Salvatore students came together to celebrate one of their own, but the return of Hope shocked everyone.

I have no idea what Aurora did to me or my powers. As burdensome as they can be, I don't think I know who I am without them.

Cleo

Jed: Is it that obvious I have no idea what I'm doing?
Ben: You know, what's happening here seems quite obvious to me, Jed.

Hope with a topknot -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 13
Lizzie and Aurora outside -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 13
Cleo and Kaleb -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 13
Ben's piercing gaze -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 13
Alaric up close -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 13
Alaric wandering in the dark -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 13
