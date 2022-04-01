Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Did Lizzie and Aurora manage to turn back time?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 13, the pair set off on a dangerous mission that could bring back an old threat.

Meanwhile, Ben revealed more about his family and its history, leading to a shocking turn of events.

Elsewhere, Ben found his feelings deepening and had to make a decision.

The Salvatore students came together to celebrate one of their own, but the return of Hope shocked everyone.

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.