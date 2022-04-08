Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 14

Did the Super Squad prove their abilities could help them in dangerous situations?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 14, Alaric knew the net was closing in, and that it was time to make a change.

Alaric upset -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Hope experienced some vivid dreams, causing some mixed emotions.

Elsewhere, Landon continued on his quest for peace, but a surprising encounter left him with the sense that things could get better.

What my antiquated friend is trying to say is we heard the gods are into offerings, so we brought a bribe. Shrimp tacos and some special brownies.

Lizzie

Alaric: Call me paranoid, but I'm still waiting for the other shoe to drop.
MG: Unless there's not another shoe.
Alaric: There's always another shoe.

