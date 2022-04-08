Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 14

Did the Super Squad prove their abilities could help them in dangerous situations?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 14, Alaric knew the net was closing in, and that it was time to make a change.

Meanwhile, Hope experienced some vivid dreams, causing some mixed emotions.

Elsewhere, Landon continued on his quest for peace, but a surprising encounter left him with the sense that things could get better.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.