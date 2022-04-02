Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 4 Episode 17

Did Higgins manage to help a 12-year-old crack a triple homicide?

On Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 17, there was a lot on the line when the kid revealed that her mother was caught up in the happenings.

Meanwhile, Magnum bonded with Bob, a terminally ill veteran, while volunteering with the No Veteran Dies Alone program.

His aim was to reunite the man with his estranged family.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.