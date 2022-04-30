Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 4 Episode 19

at .

Did the latest client commit a violent crime?

On Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 19, Magnum and Higgins were both left in shock when he said he woke up on the beach covered in blood.

First-Time Director - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 18

Meanwhile, T.C. was taken aback when Cade's biological grandmother made a surprise visit.

Elsewhere, Rick's feelings for Suzy grew stronger as they prepared for the birth of their first child.

Watch Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 19 Online

Use the video above to watch Magnum P.I. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 19 Quotes

Why, all of the sudden, are you asking these deeply probing questions? No offense but you have the emotional intelligence of a 9-year-old.

Rick [to Magnum]

Magnum [looking at strollers]: When you said you wanted me to go with you for a test drive, this is not what I had in mind.
Rick: Oh. come on. Get a load of this bad boy!

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 19

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 19 Photos

Having to Choose - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 19
Lost on a Beach - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 19
Making an Arrest - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 19
Family Workout - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 19
Picking Strollers - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 19
Helping Katsumoto - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 19
  1. Magnum P.I.
  2. Magnum P.I. Season 4
  3. Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 19
  4. Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 4 Episode 19