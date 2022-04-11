Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 15

Did Rountree and his younger sister manage to come to terms with a traumatic situation?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 15, the pair were pulled over by police and treated harshly in a clear case of racial profiling.

Meanwhile, the NCIS investigated the death of a Navy photographer who was assigned to document the building of a new weapons station.

How did it all play out?

Callen: There better be some explanation.
Sam: Unless Rountree murdered someone this morning, there's no explanation for this.

People have certainly killed for less.

Kilbride

