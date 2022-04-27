Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 17

Did Max and Helen manage to move on from their time in London?

On New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 17, the pair tried to plot a new future ahead.

Meanwhile, the team continued to deal with the consequences of their big night out.

Elsewhere, Martin tried to find out more about Iggy's secret.

Reynolds and Dr. Malvo defined their relationship going forward.

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.