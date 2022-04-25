Watch Outlander Online: Season 6 Episode 7

Did everyone manage to make an escape?

Outlander Season 6 Episode 7 kicked off with tensions rising thanks to the arrival of a dangerous person.

Unexpected News - Outlander Season 6 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Claire struggled with her demons as a rumor spread on the Ridge.

Jamie was adamant about Claire recuperating, but she wanted to prove a point.

Was there a way forward for everyone?

Outlander Season 6 Episode 7 Quotes

Hiram: Ye sinned in the eyes of the Lord. Did yer wife forge ya for lyin' wi' a flower-faced Scottish lass? No, Mr. Fraser. Would ever man be swift to hear and slow to anger. Are we all to suffer on the Ridge because you regret marryin' a jealous English woman with a sharp tongue and even sharper knives? Did your wife forgive Malva?
Jamie: If you value your life, choose your next words wisely, Mr. Crombie.

Tom: What are we doing to stand up and say about her, eh?
Claire: That Malva Christie was full of life and light, that there was fire in her eyes. And when I held her tiny baby, I felt that same light in him.
Tom: But, the state of the body.
Claire: I'll take care of her.

