Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 11

Did Percival's plan backfire?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 11, Archie and the gang learned the true extent of what the villain had planned.

The Diner - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 11

However, one key player was caught up in a brutal fight to the death that left someone else with powers.

Elsewhere, Tabitha was determined to keep Pop's alive, but she knew she was putting her life on the line.

What did she decide to do?

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 11 Quotes

Tabitha: I don’t know what your angle is with this shame train project, but the only person it will benefit is you.
Percival Pickens: Well, your neighbors may feel differently. They, in fact, may want you to do what’s best for the town. And sell me that land.
Tabitha: Hmm, again … never.

Tabitha: Except, I didn’t do it consciously. It was like a reflex. The bullet hit me and it triggered a time jump. But why to 1944?
Raphael: Maybe you’re needed here for a mission?

