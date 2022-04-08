Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 15

Did Andy manage to bounce back?

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 15 found our heroine coming to terms with a horrifying trauma.

Meanwhile, a dangerous event brought Teddy and Helm from Grey Sloan into the mix.

Elsewhere, Ben struggled to come to terms with what happened with Baby Pru.

He was called to the hospital when things changed for Bailey.

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.