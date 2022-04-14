Watch Survivor Online: Season 42 Episode 6

Did the new tribes manage to forge a way forward?

On Survivor Season 42 Episode 6, Jeff revealed it was time to drop buffs and rearrange.

However, the big shocker came narrowly ahead of a new immunity challenge.

Meanwhile, one castaway went to another island and got the opportunity to change the game.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.