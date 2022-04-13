Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 12 Episode 6

Did Briana realize it was time to cut off Luis?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 12 Episode 6, Stella had a medical emergency that truly showed how alone Briana was as a parent.

Meanwhile, Jade and Kloie reunited with Sean after three months apart and had to come to terms with a new normal.

Elsewhere, Bar tried to reconnect with his ex, but it became clear too much had happened between them.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.