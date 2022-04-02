Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 14

Did the group manage to locate Sen. Panabaker's missing daughter-in-law?

On The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 14, there was a lot to unpack as the Task Force learned there many be a larger pattern of abductions.

Seeking Vengeance - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Red continued piecing together the mystery surrounding Liz's death.

Did he learn anything enough about the latest suspect?

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 14 Quotes

Red: When nothing makes sense in the light, we have to search in the dark.
Panabaker: I had a feeling you'd understand.

This is difficult enough, Raymond. Let's just cut to the gristle.

Panabaker [to Red]

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 14 Photos

